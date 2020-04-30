This week’s Late Late Show lineup is here

The Taoiseach and a Normal People star is among the lineup

Normal People fans will be delighted to learn Paul Mescal, who plays Connell in the series, will be on the Late Late Show on Friday night.

The actor will be chatting to Ryan about being catapulted to fame with his portrayal of Conall, as well as those controversial sex scenes.

And as Ireland waits to hear the latest on Covid-19 restrictions and developments in the lead up to May 5th, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be live in studio to bring all the very latest developments to viewers regarding the ongoing crisis.

Meanwhile Picture This will be in studio to perform a number of songs, as well as discuss their support of the work of children’s hospice, The LauraLynn Foundation.

Also on the show will be Laois couple Niall and Aisling Donoher, who launched an online campaign to raise €2 million needed for their one-year-old son, Dan, to receive life-saving treatment.

In just 50 days, with the support of people nationwide, mainly in the GAA community, they reached their goal.

Evanne Ní Chuilinn, Henry Sheflin, Aidan O’Shea and Kieran Donaghy, will chat to Ryan about how the GAA community has pulled together during the current crisis.

Ryan will also catch up with Tom Cullen, the little boy who stole hearts with his Nanny Pat on The Late Late Toy Show last November.

