The star-studded line-up for Ryan Tubridy’s second last Late Late Show has been revealed.

Tánaiste Michéal Martin will be in studio to discuss the scrutiny over the ongoing refugee crisis and where we go from here; the big issues facing the country, including housing; and his vision for Ireland as he leads Fianna Fáil into the next general election.

Noel Gallagher will return to the show to talk new music, his childhood memories of Ireland, and partying with Bono.

His band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, will release their new album Council Skies in June, and will perform at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on August 27.

My Therapist Ghosted Me duo, Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams will also join Ryan in studio on Friday night.

They will discuss everything from presenting jobs, basements and a significant birthday.

Ahead of Katie Taylor’s first fight on Irish soil since 2016, the broadcaster will chat to the man who helped make it happen: Eddie Hearn.

Mario Rosenstock will be up to his usual tricks on Friday night – no famous face is safe from the master of impressions.

Viewers will be treated to music from Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill who will reprise one of Ryan’s favourite songs over the years Baby Talk.

Meanwhile Frankie Gavin & De Dannan will perform Gravel Walks and The Green Groves of Erin.