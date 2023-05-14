The name of Jack Keating’s daughter has finally been revealed.

Back in March, the Love Island 2022 star shocked fans by announcing the surprise birth of his baby girl.

It was later revealed that the baby’s mum is Keely Iqbal and although she and Jack are not together romantically, they are co-parenting their daughter.

Keely took part in an Instagram Q&A on Saturday, where she announced her daughter’s name.

She wrote: “Her name is Maya Ann Keating. Ann was my Mum’s name. She watches Maya from heaven.”

Keely also shared a sweet photo of her and Jack in the hospital shortly after their baby was born.

Jack, 23, is the son of Boyzone star Ronan Keating and ex-model Yvonne Connolly.

He previously told The Sun: “My daughter’s mother and I are not together however, we look forward to co-parenting together and giving our little girl the best support system that she needs.”

“This is an exciting new chapter for me and my family and I am completely besotted already. I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a father and give my daughter the most amazing life.”