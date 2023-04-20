The line-up for Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything has been revealed

Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp leads the line up for this week’s episode of Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything.

The former EastEnders star, who played Steven Owen on the TV soap, will discuss the chaos of being an 80s popstar.

The 61-year-old also divulges about what he gets up to in his son Roman’s bedroom, and the evening he spent in someone else’s bathroom that he won’t ever forget.

Young Offenders star Demi Isaac Oviawe will join Martin and Angela to discuss shifting on national television.

The actress will also reveal how she’s spending her hard-earned money and the secret to getting to work with Charlize Theron.

The final guest on Saturday night’s episode of Ask Me Anything is Adam Hills.

The Australian will reveal why he’s been licked by so many Australians, what he thinks of the Irish national anthem Amhrán na bhFiann and why he pities The Edge.

You can watch Angela and her trio of celebrity guests on Saturday, April 22 at 9.30pm on RTÉ One.

The seven-part series runs until June 3.