The full list of winners at the 2022 IFTA Film & Drama Awards

The 2022 IFTA Film & Drama Awards took place virtually on Saturday night.
Broadcast on Virgin Media One and presented by Deirdre O’Kane, a host of famous faces were awarded across 25 categories in Film and Drama.
The virtual ceremony also featured appearances from guest presenters like Nicola Coughlan, Colin Farrell, Chris Pine, Chris O’Dowd, Gabriel Byrne, Liam Cunningham, Fionnula Flanagan, Charlie Cox, and Victoria Smurfit.
Following the virtual ceremony, the awards will be presented to the winners at a physical event in April.
Details of the April event are yet to be announced by IFTA.
Check out the full list of winners below:
BEST FILM
- An Cailín Ciúin – WINNER
- Belfast
- Deadly Cuts
- Swan Song
- Who We Love
- You Are Not My Mother
DIRECTOR FILM
- Benjamin Cleary – Swan Song
- Colm Bairéad – An Cailín Ciúin – WINNER
- Graham Cantwell – Who We Love
- Kate Dolan – You Are Not My Mother
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
SCRIPT FILM
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast – WINNER
- Philip Doherty – Redemption of a Rogue
- Benjamin Cleary – Swan Song
- Graham Cantwell & Katie McNeice – Who We Love
- Kate Dolan – You Are Not My Mother
LEAD ACTOR FILM
- Aaron Monaghan – Redemption of a Rogue
- Dónall Ó Héalai – Foscadh
- Jude Hill – Belfast
- Moe Dunford – Nightride – WINNER
- Peter Coonan – Doineann
LEAD ACTRESS FILM
- Angeline Ball – Deadly Cuts
- Catherine Clinch – An Cailín Ciúin – WINNER
- Gemma-Leah Devereux – The Bright Side
- Hazel Doupe – You Are Not My Mother
- Niamh Algar – Censor
SUPPORTING ACTOR FILM
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast – WINNER
- Cillian O Gairbhí – Foscadh
- Dean Quinn – Who We Love
- Jamie Dornan – Belfast
- Tom Vaughan-Lawlor – The Bright Side
SUPPORTING ACTRESS FILM
- Amy-Joyce Hastings – Who We Love
- Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
- Carrie Crowley – An Cailín Ciúin
- Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter – WINNER
- Ruth Negga – Passing
THE GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY AWARD
- Castro’s Spies
- Love Yourself Today
- Lyra
- Pure Grit
- The Dance
- Young Plato – WINNER
SHORT FILM
- A White Horse
- Best Foot Forward
- Debutante
- Harvest
- Nothing to Declare – WINNER
- Scrap
- Ship of Souls
- Silence
- The Colour Between
- The Passion
SHORT ANIMATION
- Bardo
- Da Humbug
- Fall of the Ibis King – WINNER
- Memento Mori
BEST DRAMA
- Hidden Assets
- Kin – WINNER
- Smother
- Vikings Valhalla
DIRECTOR DRAMA
- Ciaran Donnelly – The Wheel of Time
- Dathaí Keane – Smother
- Diarmuid Goggins – Kin
- Hannah Quinn – Vikings: Valhalla – WINNER
- Lisa Mulcahy – Ridley Road
SCRIPT DRAMA
- Declan Croghan – Vikings: Valhalla
- Kate O’Riordan – Smother
- Morna Regan – Hidden Assets
- Peter McKenna – Hidden Assets – WINNER
- Peter McKenna – Kin
LEAD ACTOR DRAMA
- Aidan Gillen – Kin
- Jimmy Nesbitt – Stay Close
- Liam Cunningham – Domina
- Sam Keeley – Kin – WINNER
LEAD ACTRESS DRAMA
- Angeline Ball – Hidden Assets
- Clare Dunne – Kin – WINNER
- Dervla Kirwan – Smother
- Niamh Algar – Deceit
- Sinead Keenan – Three Families
SUPPORTING ACTOR DRAMA
- Andrew Scott – The Pursuit of Love
- Ciaran Hinds – Kin – WINNER
- Emmet J Scanlan – Kin
- Owen McDonnell – Three Families
- Peter Coonan – Hidden Assets
SUPPORTING ACTRESS DRAMA
- Cathy Belton – Hidden Assets
- Justine Mitchell – Smother
- Lola Petticrew – Three Families
- Maria Doyle-Kennedy – Kin – WINNER
- Simone Kirby – Hidden Assets