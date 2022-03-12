The full list of winners at the 2022 IFTA Film & Drama Awards

The 2022 IFTA Film & Drama Awards took place virtually on Saturday night.

Broadcast on Virgin Media One and presented by Deirdre O’Kane, a host of famous faces were awarded across 25 categories in Film and Drama.

The virtual ceremony also featured appearances from guest presenters like Nicola Coughlan, Colin Farrell, Chris Pine, Chris O’Dowd, Gabriel Byrne, Liam Cunningham, Fionnula Flanagan, Charlie Cox, and Victoria Smurfit.

Following the virtual ceremony, the awards will be presented to the winners at a physical event in April.

Details of the April event are yet to be announced by IFTA.

Check out the full list of winners below:

BEST FILM

An Cailín Ciúin – WINNER

Belfast

Deadly Cuts

Swan Song

Who We Love

You Are Not My Mother

DIRECTOR FILM

Benjamin Cleary – Swan Song

Colm Bairéad – An Cailín Ciúin – WINNER

Graham Cantwell – Who We Love

Kate Dolan – You Are Not My Mother

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

SCRIPT FILM

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast – WINNER

Philip Doherty – Redemption of a Rogue

Benjamin Cleary – Swan Song

Graham Cantwell & Katie McNeice – Who We Love

Kate Dolan – You Are Not My Mother

LEAD ACTOR FILM

Aaron Monaghan – Redemption of a Rogue

Dónall Ó Héalai – Foscadh

Jude Hill – Belfast

Moe Dunford – Nightride – WINNER

Peter Coonan – Doineann

LEAD ACTRESS FILM

Angeline Ball – Deadly Cuts

Catherine Clinch – An Cailín Ciúin – WINNER

Gemma-Leah Devereux – The Bright Side

Hazel Doupe – You Are Not My Mother

Niamh Algar – Censor

SUPPORTING ACTOR FILM

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast – WINNER

Cillian O Gairbhí – Foscadh

Dean Quinn – Who We Love

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor – The Bright Side

SUPPORTING ACTRESS FILM

Amy-Joyce Hastings – Who We Love

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Carrie Crowley – An Cailín Ciúin

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter – WINNER

Ruth Negga – Passing

THE GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY AWARD

Castro’s Spies

Love Yourself Today

Lyra

Pure Grit

The Dance

Young Plato – WINNER

SHORT FILM

A White Horse

Best Foot Forward

Debutante

Harvest

Nothing to Declare – WINNER

Scrap

Ship of Souls

Silence

The Colour Between

The Passion

SHORT ANIMATION

Bardo

Da Humbug

Fall of the Ibis King – WINNER

Memento Mori

BEST DRAMA

Hidden Assets

Kin – WINNER

Smother

Vikings Valhalla

DIRECTOR DRAMA

Ciaran Donnelly – The Wheel of Time

Dathaí Keane – Smother

Diarmuid Goggins – Kin

Hannah Quinn – Vikings: Valhalla – WINNER

Lisa Mulcahy – Ridley Road

SCRIPT DRAMA

Declan Croghan – Vikings: Valhalla

Kate O’Riordan – Smother

Morna Regan – Hidden Assets

Peter McKenna – Hidden Assets – WINNER

Peter McKenna – Kin

LEAD ACTOR DRAMA

Aidan Gillen – Kin

Jimmy Nesbitt – Stay Close

Liam Cunningham – Domina

Sam Keeley – Kin – WINNER

LEAD ACTRESS DRAMA

Angeline Ball – Hidden Assets

Clare Dunne – Kin – WINNER

Dervla Kirwan – Smother

Niamh Algar – Deceit

Sinead Keenan – Three Families

SUPPORTING ACTOR DRAMA

Andrew Scott – The Pursuit of Love

Ciaran Hinds – Kin – WINNER

Emmet J Scanlan – Kin

Owen McDonnell – Three Families

Peter Coonan – Hidden Assets

SUPPORTING ACTRESS DRAMA

Cathy Belton – Hidden Assets

Justine Mitchell – Smother

Lola Petticrew – Three Families

Maria Doyle-Kennedy – Kin – WINNER

Simone Kirby – Hidden Assets