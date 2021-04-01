Ryan Tubridy will be chatting with a host of well-known Irish stars

The full line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed

The full line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed.

On Friday night, Ryan Tubridy will be joined by Irish actor and Line Of Duty star Adrian Dunbar, who will chat about his rise to fame and his wife’s reaction to him becoming a sex symbol.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny will be on the show to discuss life after politics and his new RTÉ series about Ireland’s railway routes.

Sarah McInerney will speak with Ryan about her new Prime Time role, as well as taking those in power to task and presenting a whole radio show through her mobile phone.

Author Paul Howard will be discussing class privilege in Ireland and how ROCK is surviving the pandemic.

Hotelier John Fitzpatrick will chat about New York opening up again after the pandemic, the vaccine rollout and whether we’ll see the Irish in the Big Apple anytime soon.

To mark World Autism Awareness Day, Ryan will meet with a group of parents and children who are living with autism and the everyday challenges they face.

Music performances on the night include Wild Youth, who will perform their new single ‘Can’t Say No’, and John Spillane will perform a song from his critically acclaimed album ‘100 Snow White Horses’.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One, Friday, April 2nd at 9:35pm.