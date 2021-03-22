RTÉ announces new Prime Time presenting team

RTÉ have announced a new Prime Time presenting team.

Miriam O’Callaghan will be joined by Sarah McInerney to present the show on Tuesday nights, while Fran McNulty joins Miriam in studio on Thursdays.

The duo will start their new roles from April 6 over on RTÉ One, with the show also unveiling a brand-new look for the programme and studio.

Speaking ahead of her new gig, Sarah McInerney said: “RTÉ Prime Time was one of the shows that first sparked my interest in politics. It is a programme that has, for decades, been producing top class current affairs coverage.”

“I’m delighted to be joining the brilliant team who put it all together every week, and to get the opportunity to work alongside Miriam O’Callaghan and Fran McNulty – two broadcasters I’ve long admired. I can’t wait to get started.”

Fran said: “It’s so humbling to be asked to present RTÉ Prime Time, the country’s flagship current affairs programme, to be part of the new presenter line-up as the programme is reimagined, with a new editor backed up by a tremendous team is an incredible honour.”

“Now more than ever people need trusted journalism, we need people to ask the important questions and get underneath the many issues facing Ireland at present. On Prime Time we will continue to work hard to dispel fiction from fact.

“I can’t wait to get started and work alongside Miriam and Sarah, both of whom I’ve had the great pleasure of knowing for many years and have worked alongside in the past.”

Prime Time anchor Miriam added: “I have been incredibly lucky with my co-presenters on RTÉ, most recently Dave McCullagh – superb colleagues, many of whom have become close friends. I am now very excited to be joined by two exceptional presenters, Sarah McInerney and Fran McNulty.”

“I know and really like them both, and we are all going to work so well together and get on great.”