The mural is painted on the side of a popular bar and restaurant in Derry

The famous Derry Girls mural has been updated, to reflect the world’s current health crisis.

The mural was created by a local not-for-profit company, UV Arts, and is located on the side of Badger’s Bar and Restaurant in Derry, Northern Ireland.

The painting has since been updated to show the characters wearing protective face masks, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UV Arts shared a photo of the updated mural on Instagram, and wrote: “The Derry Girls and the wee English fella are doing their bit to stay safe and stay at home during this madness.”

“Uppa NHS, and a massive thank you to all our volunteers, key workers and carers and anyone else doing their bit!”

“Stay safe – stay at home”, they added.

Located at 18 Orchard Street, the mural features the popular cast of Derry Girls, a comedy series which follows a group of five high school students — Erin Quinn, Orla McCool, Clare Devlin, Michelle Mallon, and James Maguire — navigating adolescence in the early-1990s, amid The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

