Parks And Recreation cast confirm much-anticipated reunion

The cast are getting together to raise money for COVID-19 relief

The cast of Parks And Recreation are reprising their iconic roles for a scripted reunion special.

According to Variety, the reunion episode will help raise money for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The special will see Amy Poehler reprise her role as Leslie Knope, as she tries to stay in touch with her loved ones during the global pandemic.

The teaser trailer for the special was released on the show’s Instagram and Twitter pages.

Chris Pratt, Rashida Jones, Nick Offerman, Rob Lowe, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza and Jim O’Heir will also feature in the special.

“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” revealed show creator Mike Schur.

“I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes.”

“Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!” he added.

The popular show ran for seven seasons on NBC from 2009 to 2015.

The one-off special will air on April 30th.

Check out our exclusive interview with celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

We’re also running a very exciting competition with Andrew, and the lucky winner will receive his entire Primark collection.