Taoiseach Micheál Martin reveals his son got ‘an awful slagging’ when he went viral for his good looks

Micheál Martin has revealed his son got “an awful slagging” when he went viral for his good looks.

Back in 2018, a photo of the Martin family casting votes at the polling station in Cork went viral, with people commenting on the Taoiseach’s “ridiculously hot” son Micheál Aodh.

Speaking on Doireann Garrihy’s podcast Laugh’s of Your Life, the Fianna Fáil politician recalled the moment the Cork GAA star went viral.

Micheál said: “(He got) an awful slagging from the teammates at the time. I think it took off because the marriage equality issue was taking off and my assistant came to the polling booth and just took an innocent enough snap and posted it and it went viral.”

“He was gone off for the weekend. So, I think he dove for cover in Kerry.”

The Taoiseach revealed that being raised in Cork “you’re born with a sense of humour” so the ordeal wouldn’t have gone to his son’s head.

He added: “If you have notions, they’ll take you down to size.”

Micheál Martin’s son is some ride, least we might see a bit more of him now 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xq3XfTVjks — IrishGAAyLad (14.7k)+ (@irishgay11) June 27, 2020