Steal Her Style: Laura Whitmore stuns in black and pink mini dress on Love Island

Steal Her Style: Laura Whitmore stuns in black and pink mini dress...

Laura Whitmore returned to the Love Island villa this week for the dramatic Casa Amor recoupling.

While many of us were focused on the drama, we couldn’t help but lust over the host’s amazing outfit.

The Irish presenter looked stunning for her return to the villa, as she wore a gorgeous black and pink dress, paired with some chunky black wedges.

Laura’s gorgeous halter neck dress was from Elzinga Studios, which you can purchase for yourself right here.

The best news? The dress is currently 50% off, retailing for €216.

The mother-of-one paired the look with some fierce black wedges from YSL.

The shoes retail for €405, which you can get your hands on here.

Love Island continues at 9pm tonight on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.