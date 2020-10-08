Spencer Matthews reveals what Vogue Williams said to get him to stop drinking

Spencer Matthews reveals what Vogue Williams said to get him to stop...

Spencer Matthews has revealed what Vogue Williams said before he decided to quit boozing.

The former Made In Chelsea star decided to stop drinking alcohol back in 2018, shortly before they welcomed their first child Theodore in September.

Speaking on the Take Flight podcast, Spencer opened up about the moment he realised he had to give up alcohol for good.

“When I was drinking heavily, I would go to bed and feel like a bit of a loser. I had a really low sense of who I was, and I knew that I was at completely the other end of the spectrum of who I really wanted to be,” he said.

“My wife, who is my best friend and the most awesome mother, said I’ve got absolutely no interest in you becoming this person.”

“Her words definitely woke me up and made me realise that I had to make a change, not only for me but for my family,” Spencer confessed.

Just last month, Spencer admitted he quit drinking to save his marriage to Vogue.

Speaking on a Tap Into Success webinar for Nicorette, Spencer confessed: “There was a really good chance that my wife would have left me if I carried on drinking the way I was drinking.”

“For the first time in my life I put her first. Usually the old me would have said, ‘Do you know what? Fine. If you don’t like it then get out.’”

“I had this really kind of selfish ‘me before anyone else’ streak before,” he admitted.

“When I realised I cared more about her than I do perhaps myself, and that I was making her see less in me, that gave me a real burning desire to be better for her, initially.”

Speaking about his relationship with Vogue now, Spencer said: “I feel like we have the most wonderful relationship. I can hear that she respects my opinion and respects me as an individual, and that is worth its weight in gold to me.”

The news comes after Vogue previously admitted Spencer became “difficult to live with” when he was drinking.

She said: “I think it was very important for Spencer to stop drinking when he did. I mean he was becoming quite difficult to live with, his boozing had gotten out of control.”

“And he wasn’t the type of person that I would have liked to have been married to. And I do think anyone who lives with someone who possibly drinks too much will understand where I’m coming from.”

“It does get to a point where it’s just repetitive behaviour all the time,” Vogue added.

