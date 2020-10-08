Amanza Smith says she’s ‘positive’ her ex-husband is still alive – after he disappeared last year

Ralph Brown has been missing since he dropped his children to school in August 2019

Amanza Smith has said that she is “positive” her ex-husband is still alive, after he disappeared last year.

Ralph Brown disappeared on the 26th of August 2019, leaving Amanza a single mother to their 10-year-old daughter Noah and 8-year-old son Baker.

The Selling Sunset star admitted she doesn’t think the former NFL player “wants to be found”, and revealed she had “proof” that he is still alive.

Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the real estate agent said: “He’s off the grid. Whatever’s going on, and I have no idea what it is, he doesn’t want to be found right now.”

“I know it sounds so crazy,” she said.

“He sent me an email, and he said, ‘My situation isn’t good right now. I can’t financially take care of the children. It’s not safe for them to be with me. You need to keep them until my situation changes.’

“I know he’s alive because we’ve had to get an attorney and file court records because I’m trying to get full custody.

“And at one point he submitted something to the courts where he did a change of address. We traced it back, and it’s a P.O. Box at like, a UPS store,” the reality star explained.

The former couple tied the knot in 2010, divorcing two years later, with Amanza opening up about the relationship in season two of the hit Netflix real estate show.

“My ex-husband and I have been divorced since my kids were 1 and 2,” she explained in a confessional interview.

“So, for the past seven years, they have spent a week with daddy and a week with mommy. And daddy’s a great dad, he’s very present but over the past couple of months stuff has really hit the fan and he’s basically just off the grid.

“We don’t really know what’s going on. I just don’t have answers for them,” she added.

