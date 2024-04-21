Sophie Murray reveals huge diamond ring in new photos of her engagement to Sam Donovan

Sophie Murray has revealed her huge diamond ring in new photos of her engagement to Sam Donovan.

The popular Irish influencer announced her engagement to her long-term boyfriend on Saturday, by posting a video of the moment he proposed in Australia.

The Dublin native has since shared sweet snaps that were taken moments after Sam got down on one knee.

The post gave a close-up of her gorgeous engagement ring, featuring a duo princess-cut diamond and pear-shaped diamond.

She wrote: “fiancbaé 💍 we will never have the words to thank you for the love, support and kindness that you have shown us, and it will forever mean the world to us, more than you will ever know ❤️.”

On Saturday, Sophie captioned the sweet video of the moment Sam proposed: “It’s a yes in every lifetime 🥹❤️🫶🏼.”

The couple are currently visiting Sophie’s family in Australia, where “SamBae” popped the question.

Sophie and Sam met at the popular music festival Electric Picnic – which takes place in Stradbally, Co. Laois – back in 2018.

Since then, the lovebirds have gone back to the festival every year to celebrate their anniversary.

Sophie previously opened up about meeting Sam in a ‘Get Ready With Me’ video posted on TikTok last year.

The Dubliner said at the time: “Myself and Sam bae met at Electric Picnic, well officially met, we knew each other for years [before]… Now we’re back for our four year anniversary in the romantic fields of Stradbally.”

“So I’ll tell you about me and Sam meeting,” she continued, before explaining how her gal pals played a helping hand in their love story.

Sophie said: “Myself and Sam had known each other for years but we bumped into each other four years ago at Electric Picnic, so obviously this weekend’s four years ago which is our anniversary…”

“And I just thought he was so gorge, and I was like ‘girls, we need to find Sam, I want to find Sam’… and I found Sam, and the rest is history!”

The couple then joked that they were going to get married at the festival’s blow up chapel, and said TikTok star Lauren Whelan wanted to be a bridesmaid for the ceremony.