Social media star Eric Roberts reveals he’s landed a gig on popular TV show

Eric Roberts has revealed he’s landed a gig on Ireland AM.

The social media sensation boasts over 580k TikTok followers, and a further 228k followers on Instagram.

The Donegal native quit his job as a full-time special needs assistant earlier this year to focus on nurturing his social media platform, and get his foot in the door with TV work.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Eric shared snaps of himself alongside Ireland AM hosts Tommy Bowe and Muireann O’Connell.

The Donegal native wrote: “Say hello to @irelandamvmtv new contributor ❤️.”

A host of well-known faces took to the comments section to congratulate Eric on his new gig.

Paddy Smyth commented: “So proud 🔥,” while Karen Koster wrote: “It was flawless 👏.”

Speaking to Goss.ie for our September issue of Spotlight On, Eric spoke about wanting to get his foot in the door with TV.

The funny man told us: “Ideally, in a few years time, I see myself potentially having my own show. I’d love to get involved in prank shows, or talk shows, or whatever it might be, but for now I’ve got my foot in the door.”

“I’m going to be doing some fun, entertaining presenting in small slots.”

“Later on in the year, I’m doing some reality TV as well. I’m really excited to see where it leads. As I said, I don’t know what I’m going to be doing from week to week, so whatever pops up, I’m just going to say yes and see where it takes me.”

Speaking about where he thinks his career path will take him, Eric told Goss.ie: “I’m just going to continue trying to make people laugh everyday. I want to get really involved in presenting, hosting and I think TV is really where I see myself going over the next year or so.

“As I said, I’ve a few very exciting projects coming that I’ll be giving Goss.ie the exclusive to when I’m allowed talk about them. I feel like that could be a very big moment in my career.”

“I honestly feel like I’m only getting started, so I’m just excited to see where it leads.”