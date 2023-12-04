Shane MacGowan’s wife Victoria reveals he was ‘smiling right until the last’

Shane MacGowan’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke has revealed he was “smiling right until the last”.

The Pogues frontman sadly passed away on November 30 at the age of 65.

The late 65-year-old will be laid to rest this Friday, December 8, in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary near the family farm where he grew up.

Taking to X on Monday morning, Victoria shared a sweet photo of her late husband Shane.

The journalist wrote: “Shane was always able to smile right until the last and his smile had a way of lightning up everyone around him no matter how much he was struggling or in pain.”

“I hope this smile 😊 can still work it’s magic ❤️⁦.”

Shane, who suffered from multiple health issues in recent years, sadly passed away on November 30.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Shane MacGowan. Shane died peacefully at 3am this morning (30 November, 2023) with his wife Victoria and family by his side.”

“Prayers and the last rites were read which gave comfort to his family. He is survived by his wife Victoria, his sister Siobhan and his father, Maurice, family and a large circle of friends.

“Further details will be announced shortly but the family ask for privacy at this very sad time.”