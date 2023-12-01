Shane MacGowan’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke shares touching image of her late husband

Shane MacGowan’s widow Victoria Mary Clarke, has shared touching snaps of her late husband, after his death.

The Pogues frontman died in the early hours of Thursday morning, November 30, aged just 65.

The late 65-year-old had been hospitalised for a number of months after contracting an infection back in June.

Victoria has now taken to X to post a series of snaps of her late husband, in memory of their time spent together.

In one post, she shared a photo of Shane and wrote: “I am going to miss him so much! His smile, his eyes his laugh his sense of humour and his voice, every little part of him ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

In another post, she shared an image of her kissing her late husband and said: “I love this.”

In a statement shared via Instagram, after the singer-songwriter’s death, Victoria wrote: “I don’t know how to say this so I am just going to say it.”

“Shane who will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love ❤️ of my life and the most beautiful soul and beautiful angel and the sun and the moon and the start and end of everything that I hold dear has gone to be with Jesus and Mary and his beautiful mother Therese.”

“I am blessed beyond words to have met him and to have loved him and to have been so endlessly and unconditionally loved by him and to have had so many years of life and love ❤️ and joy and fun and laughter and so many adventures.”

“There’s no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world.”

“Thank you thank you thank you thank you for your presence in this world you made it so very bright and you gave so much joy to so many people with your heart and soul and your music. You will live in my heart forever,” she continued. “Rave on in the garden all wet with rain that you loved so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ You meant the world to me.”

Shane required a wheelchair and a full-time carer, after breaking his pelvis in 2016 before breaking his knee and tearing his ligaments in 2020.

He had been treated for viral encephalitis, a condition in which the brain becomes swollen, since December 2022.

Shane then contracted shingles while in hospital, where he remained for just over a week before returning home in time for Christmas.