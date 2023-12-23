Shane MacGowan’s fortune revealed as Fairytale of New York loses out on Christmas number one

A new report has revealed Shane MacGowan’s fortune after Fairytale of New York loses out on this year’s Christmas number one spot.

The Pogues frontman sadly passed away on November 30, at the age of 65, after a series of health issues.

The singer-songwriter was recently laid to rest and his star-studded funeral took place at St Mary of the Rosary Church in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

The Mirror has now reported that the singer has left behind a fortune of £4million (€4.7million).

Shane raked in between €250,000 and €300,000 a year in royalties from his 1988 festive classic, Fairytale of New York.

The iconic tune came in sixth in yesterday’s Christmas chart, with Wham!’s Last Christmas reaching the number one spot.

Shane’s net worth, which included an apartment in Dublin, has been valued at around €5million.

His widow, Victoria Mary Clarke said: “I very much feel him with me. I feel him around me.”

She revealed that the “hardest part” was hearing his music, but said: “I can’t help but be grateful. It’s wonderful that he managed to achieve that in his lifetime – to have a song people sing in churches and choirs.”

“This morning, I got sent a male voice choir singing it and I think it’s fantastic.”

Victoria said Shane wouldn’t be bothered about Wham! beating the band to the Number one spot, saying: “He appreciated that people love the song.”