The popular festival is making a comeback next year

Sea Sessions announce first wave of acts for 2022 festival

Sea Sessions, Ireland’s number 1 surf and music festival, have announced an array of diverse acts for June 2022.

The full lineup includes Kodaline, Lyra, Joel Corry, All Tvvins, Ejeca, David Keenan, Wyvern Lingo, True Tides, Malaki, Gemma Dunleavy, Aby Coulibaly, Monjola, Barely Legal, Thumper, Dart and loads more to be announced.

Taking place from June 17 – 19, 2022 in Bundoran, early bird tickets will go sale Tuesday, June 29, at 9am.

Tickets are priced from €119.90 for 3 days and €149.90 including 4 nights camping, and will be available from Ticketmaster and www.seasessions.com.

There’s also Surfers Bar (VIP) upgrades available from €60 extra.

Sea Sessions, which takes place in Bundoran, Co. Donegal, started in 2008 and has hosted some of the biggest International acts on the circuit – including the likes of Dizzee Rascal, Bastille, Dermot Kennedy, Tinie Tempah, Paul Weller, Clean Bandit and Picture This.

Alongside music, there’s also Ireland’s biggest Surf Comp’, Skating, BMX, Street Art, Beach Sports and much more packed into the 3 full days of partying by the beach.

Festival Director, Ray O’Donoghue, commented: “We’ve had a really tough 15 months or so but there’s a lot of hope on the horizon.”

“2022 can’t come soon enough. We’re extremely proud of the array of acts already booked and We reckon there’s a bit of something for everyone in there.”

“We may have one or two events happening before next year but It will be a full 3 years before we can operate at full capacity and we really can’t wait. 2022 is going to be one helluva party.”