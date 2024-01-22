Saoirse Ronan reveals which character she was supposed to play in Barbie

Saoirse Ronan has revealed which character she was supposed to play in Barbie.

The Irish actress was supposed to have a cameo in the movie alongside her former Little Women and Ladybird co-star Timothée Chalamet.

However, neither appeared in the film’s final cut due to scheduling conflicts.

During a new interview with Variety, Saoirse admitted she was supposed to play a Weird Barbie in the movie.

“I don’t know what he [Timothée] was going to be, but I was definitely going to be a Weird Barbie,” she said.

“I don’t know how to take that. I would have been with Kate McKinnon, so that would have been nice. I had a scene but didn’t ever get to do it, and it wasn’t in the movie.”

When asked what the scene was supposed to entail, she said: “I can’t even remember now, but it was weird.”

“I think I’d be the strange girl who talked to herself and always had her pet dog with her and always talked to the dog and wouldn’t look at anyone.”

Last year, the film’s director Greta Gerwig revealed Saoirse and Timothée were both meant to have a “specialty cameo” in the movie.

“Both of them couldn’t do it, and I was so annoyed,” she said.

Timothée played Saoirse’s love interest Kyle in 2017’s Lady Bird, before they reunited once again for Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of Little Women.