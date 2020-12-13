Saoirse Monica Jackson shares update on season three of Derry Girls

The actress stars as Erin Quinn in the hit series

Saoirse Monica Jackson has shared an update on the highly anticipated season three of Derry Girls.

The actress rose to fame following her role as Erin Quinn in the hit sitcom, which follows the lives of a group of friends who attend an all-girls school in Derry during the Troubles in the 90s.

Fans of the show were delighted following the news that a Derry Girls film was in the works, which is due to come out after the third season of the show.

The 27-year-old revealed the next season could be coming to our screens very soon, telling RSVP Live: “It’ll be happening next year as soon as it’s safe to happen.”

“I think a lot of shows have felt the brunt of these restrictions,” Saoirse admitted.

“Derry Girls is particularly hard to film because there’s about 90 of us in each shot! So as soon as it’s safe we’ll be back at it.”

The news comes after the show’s creator Lisa McGee teased what fans can expect from the next series.

Speaking to Red Carpet News at the Women in Film And TV Awards, Lisa said: “They’re still eejits and they still get into a lot of trouble, but they’re certainly going to grow up a little bit.”

“There’s definitely a very personal journey that they go on, as well as a political one. It’s an exciting time for them because they’re just on the cusp of adulthood.

“There’s lots of new guest characters, as always. In every episode, we have a new big guest star come in,” she teased.

“That’s really exciting, writing those [roles]. That has been good craic, looking forward to shooting all of that.”