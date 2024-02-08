Ryan Tubridy’s old slot ‘the second most listened to radio programme in Ireland’ in latest JNLR figures

Ryan Tubridy’s old RTÉ Radio 1 show has been dubbed “the second most listened to radio programme in Ireland” in the latest JNLR figures for January – December, 2023.

The station’s 9-10am slot, which was renamed The Nine O’Clock Show after Ryan’s departure, was the second most listened to radio programme in Ireland across all stations with 343,000 listeners each weekday.

The broadcaster previously hosted RTÉ Radio 1’s coveted 9-10am slot, but was pulled from the airwaves last June when the payments scandal erupted.

RTÉ was plunged into chaos last summer when it was revealed that Ryan’s salary had been understated by €345k over six years.

While the presenter was set to return to the station in September, contract negotiations broke down between him and RTÉ – and he lost his radio show for good.

Ryan has subsequently landed a new show with Virgin Radio UK, which he moved to London for last month.

Renamed The Nine O’Clock Show, Ryan’s old RTÉ Radio 1 slot was helmed by a rotation of guest presenters until Oliver Callan was announced as Ryan’s official replacement in January.

His new morning programme, Oliver Callan on RTÉ Radio 1, kicked off on January 29th.

Oliver is a familiar voice to RTÉ listeners as his hit show Callan’s Kicks has been running on RTÉ Radio 1 since 2012.

Speaking about his new role, the 43-year-old said: “I am fierce excited to join RTÉ Radio 1 every morning for the hallowed hour of 9 am – not least as it will finally stop every person I meet from asking about it.”

“Mostly though, because 2024 is set to be the best possible year for being part of the national conversation, with seminal moments in elections, sport and culture coming.”

“I plan to keep the comedy going, to celebrate Irish books, music and history and get serious when we need to. I can also promise to keep all on-air mentions of Monaghan to a minimum, like its legendary football, poetry and poultry.”

The comedian is one of Ireland’s most sought-after voice actors as he is an award-winning impressionist with hit shows on television, radio and live on stage.

Oliver rose to fame after posting his vast range of voices, from Donald Trump to Boris Johnson to our very own Leo Varadkar- he has imitated them all.

Alongside this, he is the creator of the hit radio satire show Callan’s Kicks, which also features TV specials, comedy albums and live shows.

Oliver has also written columns for leading publications including The Irish Times, The Currency and The Irish Sun.