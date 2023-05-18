Ryan Tubridy shares sweet message to his mum as he reveals she’s recovering from a fall in hospital

Ryan Tubridy shared a sweet message to his mum as he revealed she’s recovering from a fall in hospital.

The broadcaster revealed she will miss his final episode of Late Late Show on May 26, as well as his 50th birthday on May 28.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show, Ryan said: “She’s in great hands. She’s going to miss my little birthday gathering with my family, but that’s okay.”

“We’ll bring the cake into her. No candles, but I want to wish her well if you’re listening in this morning mum, which I know you are,” Ryan continued.

“I love you very much and I hope you’re doing okay because you’re more important than all these things.”

“Sorry about bringing my family into the show this morning, but happy recovery is what I’m trying to say.”

“She’s doing great and thank you to all the beautiful and wonderful people looking after her.”

Ryan is set to host his final episode of The Late Late Show on Friday, May 26, after 14 years at the helm.

In a recent, candid interview with the RTÉ Guide, the 49-year-old admitted: “I think it was a grown-up decision to make and I don’t think I’ve always been a great grown-up.”

“My life was lived in the glare of the limelight for 20 years, so yes that was one of the reasons. I wanted to turn that light down.”

“I just think I had my fill of being public property at that level.”

Ryan continued: “I’ve always accepted that fame was part and parcel of the job, but you hit an age and think: ‘That was lovely, but I don’t want to play that game anymore.’”

“Last summer, the seeds were sown in my head, but it got short circuited in the last few months.”

When asked how he’ll adjust to life after The Late Late Show, the broadcaster confessed: “I think it will be a difficult transition, strange too.”

“I’ve spoken to athletes who have hung up their jerseys and I’m thinking that’s me now in terms of the psychological and emotional transition from being Mr Friday Night to Who is that guy?’ That will be interesting.”

“I’m hoping that my ego has been sated in terms of the attention you get from the show. That’s a big thing, to be frank with you.”

“The buzz you get from an audience and being known and all that,” he continued. “I hope I don’t miss that because at this age, that feels both pleasant as well as terribly superficial.”

“But I think it is time to concentrate on the love of people closer to me than the attention of those I don’t know.”

Patrick Kielty is currently the frontrunner to replace Ryan on The Late Late Show, with an announcement expected over the summer.