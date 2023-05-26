Ryan Tubridy gets emotional as he’s surprised by former Toy Show stars

Ryan Tubridy got emotional on tonight’s Late Late Show as he was surprised by former Toy Show stars.

The 49-year-old hosted his final episode of RTÉ flagship programme, after 14 years at the helm.

The nearly three-hour-long episode paid homage to Ryan’s most memorable moments – including heartwarming Toy Show memories.

A host of former Toy Show stars turned out on Friday night to surprise Ryan.

Saoirse Ruane and Adam King, who have become good friends of Ryan’s, bid him farewell.

Elsewhere, Alex Meehan and The Burke Family also made their Late Late Show comebacks.