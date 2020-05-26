Ryan Tubridy announces guests for the last Late Late Show of the season

President Michael D Higgins will be among guests on this Friday’s episode of The Late Late Show.

Host Ryan Tubridy has lined up an impressive list of guests for his last show of the current season.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show, Ryan revealed: “We’re going to have President Michael D Higgins with us on Friday night.”

“Well not with us on Friday night – we’re going to see him in Arás an Uachtaráin and interview him in the gardens there this week.”

“And then we will also talk to the likes of Saoirse Ronan and Colin Farrell and others. And as arguably important as they are, we’ll also have members of the frontline joining us to salute them essentially, which I think is the right way to do it.”

“We have one more show to go now on Friday night and then we’ll leave you alone for a while. I’m sure you could do with an old break from us,” Ryan continued.

“And we’ll just regroup is what we’re going to do. We’re going to have to reconfigure, or at least look at, how the show’s going to work from September onwards and in terms of the change and the shape.

“When you think of it, we came in last September with our frontline services outside being celebrated, and I keep saying little did we know how enormously important they would become, even more so, to us as a country. And then the show worked along…”

“It’s been a very, very… It’s been quite a season; I’ve never seen anything like it in my career in RTÉ. We lost Gay, we lost Marian and we lost Larry.”

:And then the virus came along and it just seemed to be a lot of things going on, all the time. And the team responded to each one every time appropriately, I think.”

“We just wanted to, then when the virus arrived, try and channel the mood of the country and see where we’re going every week. And then the charity thing [fundraising on the Late Late] just evolved organically. Suddenly we realised, ‘Everyone wants to be involved in something good out of a bad situation.'”

“Suddenly we find ourselves at the end of this remarkable, sometimes surreal season. No audience, but yet great generosity. Wonderful musicians and guests who take the trouble to come in and see us.”

“And as I say, the people working behind the scenes coming in, socially distanced of a given week, week in, week out. Just brilliant. So thank you again, and we’ll see you again on Friday for that.”

The Late Late Show airs this Friday at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Ali and Kendra discuss Ben Foden and his wife Jackie’s dramatic birth, those rumours about Kylie Jenner and Drake, and Lana Del Rey’s controversial statement.