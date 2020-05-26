Gavin James to headline Ireland’s first drive-in tour

Tickets go on sale this Friday

Gavin James will headline Ireland’s first ever drive-in tour this summer.

All concerts and gigs have been postponed or cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, so Gavin decided to come up with something different to entertain fans.

Taking to Twitter, the singer announced he’s coming to Limerick, Cork, Waterford and Kilkenny this July and August.

He wrote: “I’ve been sitting on this news for weeks… but I’m delighted to announce I’m doing a Drive-In tour.”

BOXES DRIVE IN TOUR!!

I’ve been sitting on this news for weeks… but I’m delighted to announce I’m doing a Drive-In tour 🥳 Tickets on sale this Friday at 9am from https://t.co/tB7Unzfh6v See yas all at the drive-in! ❤️🚗🎥 (Subject to all public health guidelines) pic.twitter.com/jAMuKUG43S — Gavin James (@gavinjames) May 26, 2020

“Tickets on sale this Friday at 9 am from http://liveatthedrivein.ie,” he added.

Gavin will be the first act to headline the gigs at The Greenpark Site in Limerick on Friday, July 24, before taking to the stage at the Cork Showgrounds on Friday, July 31.

The 28-year-old will also perform at Waterford’s Tramore Promenade on Friday, August 7 and at Kilkenny’s Gowran Racecourse on Monday, August 10.

Gavin will play a matinee and an evening show in each venue on the day. Tickets for the event will cost €60 – plus booking fees and taxes per car of four.

