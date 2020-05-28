Ryan Tubridy announces break from his radio show

"I'm not sure what the hell I'm going to do"

Ryan Tubridy has announced that he is taking a week-long from his radio show next week.

The 46-year-old host is currently preparing for The Late Late Show’s final episode of the season.

Speaking on his RTE Radio One show, the presenter admittedd that he doesn’t know what he will do with his time off.

“We have something special planned for you tomorrow night, so do join us as we say goodnight for the summer,” he told his listeners.

“And then we’ll be here obviously on the radio but I’ll be off next week.”

“I’m not sure what the hell I’m going to do next week but I’m off next week. I won’t be getting up early to talk to you but I’ll be back the following Monday.”

The Irish broadcaster also confirmed that he was to speak to President Michael D. Higgins today ahead of the show tomorrow night.

“Today I will be going to Áras an Uachtaráin and I’m looking forward to it very much because I enjoy the company of President Higgins and indeed Sabina whenever I have the opportunity to do so,” he explained.

View this post on Instagram Paws for a selfie… 🐶📷 🇮🇪 #àrasofapproval #hotdog A post shared by Ryan Tubridy (@instatubridy) on May 28, 2020 at 8:10am PDT

“I would just love to hear what he has to say and what his reflections are on these extraordinary times for this beautiful country,” he added.

Saoirse Ronan, Sinéad O’ Connor and Colin Farrell will also feature on the episode.

