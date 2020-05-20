The Irish presenter loves to holiday on the west coast of Ireland

Ryan Tubridy reveals plans to retire and live in Connemara

Ryan Tubridy has revealed his retirement plans and his desire to move to Connemara.

The Late Late Show host has previously spoken about his love for the west coast and he often spends his summer months there with his daughters, Ella and Julia.

Last summer, Ryan even took his RTÉ Radio One show to Inis Mór, where he broadcasted for the first time from the Aran Islands.

“My dream is to own a small cottage on a lake in Connemara,” he told the Basically . . . With Stephanie Preissner podcast.

“With open fire, a kettle, a fishing rod and some flies.”

“I’m delighted that my ambition architecturally and intellectually is to cross the Shannon and to end up on the west coast of Ireland.”

“It is old fashioned but sure look, it was ever thus,” he commented.

But it looks like the TV presenter won’t be hanging up his Late Late Show boots anytime soon.

“I’m not planning on any retiring at this point or any sense of departure,” he confirmed.

“It’s not even on the horizon,” the 46-year-old added.

The Irish broadcaster also revealed that the long-running chat show will be finishing up for the summer months.

He explained that he doesn’t feel “tired” since the workload has changed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“When I stop, I’ll be glad to let the head re-wire by then,” he added.

The final show of the season will be aired on May 29.

