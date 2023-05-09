RTÉ’s Kin ‘given the green light’ for FOURTH season

RTÉ’s Kin has reportedly been “given the green light” for a fourth season.

According to The Sunday World, the cast and crew filmed seasons two and three back-to-back last summer.

Sources told the publication that filming of the fourth instalment will commence in September.

The season finale of Kin aired on RTÉ One on Sunday night, and it’s safe to say viewers were left on the edge of their seats.

According to The Irish Mirror, a spokesperson for RTÉ said: “An average audience of almost half a million watched [Sunday] night’s Kin season 2 finale on RTÉ One (inc RTÉ One+1), with 37% of the available audience.”

“On RTÉ Player, KIN series 2 has a massive 1,600,000 streams to date. Season 1 boxset in 2023 currently has 331,000 streams.”

“The final episode has garnered 25,500 so far. With current trends, we expect catch up viewing on TV and RTÉ Player to grow substantially across the week.”

Fans took to Twitter to brand the series the best Irish show since Love/ Hate.

One Twitter user penned: “RTE take a bow, what a season finale for Kin! Feeling such Joy for Frank to then your heart physically hurting for him. best Irish TV since Love/Hate,” and another wrote: “#KIN is the best thing that has been on tele since love/hate. Amazing show and an amazing cast. Nice to see Frank exact revenge on Bren but said to see Aiden leave the show. Great character arc though. Brilliant brilliant show. #RTE.”

Meanwhile a third said: “Absolutely brilliant series and well done everyone involved. One of best series that has been on RTÉ. Liked Love/Hate Loved Kin!”

The crime drama series, which first broadcast on RTÉ back in 2021, was co-created by Peter McKenna and Ciaran Donnelly.