RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars pays tribute to Emily Barker’s ‘exceptional talent’ after departure from the show

RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars has paid tribute to Emily Barker’s “exceptional talent” following her departure from the show.

On Tuesday, the professional dancer announced she wouldn’t be returning to the show after “six wonderful seasons”.

In a statement shared via Instagram, the programme’s official account wrote: “After six incredible seasons, Emily Barker is leaving Dancing with the Stars.”

“As one of the show’s original professional dancers, Emily has been an exceptional talent and joy to watch since she first stepped onto the floor in 2017.”

“Emily leaves as the only professional dancer to reach three finals and as a reigning champion following her win alongside Carl Mullan earlier this year. Thank you, Emily! x”

In a statement shared to her Instagram on Tuesday, Emily wrote: “Unfortunately I won’t be returning to @dwtsirl this year 🥰.”

“I’ve had 6 wonderful seasons on the show since starting at age 18.. I’ve given my absolute everything to the production for years and have loved every moment of helping my celebrities improve year on year 🥹.”

“Thank you to all of my celebrity partners for trusting me and always giving me 1000% effort in rehearsals 🤍🫶🏼.”

“It’s been an amazing ride!! 3 finals and a win later and I’m hanging up my dwts dance shoes for the foreseeable 🤍.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years.. I’m ready to move onto this next chapter in my life, running my business and doing NEW THINGS 🤍. Watch this space 🫶🏼.”

Earlier this year, the professional dancer and her partner, RTÉ 2FM Breakfast star Carl Mullan, took home the coveted glitterball trophy.