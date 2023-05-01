RTÉ viewers left ‘shook’ after the latest episode of Kin

WARNING! This article contains spoilers.

RTÉ’s hit show Kin returned to our screens on Sunday night, ahead of the season two finale this weekend.

The popular drama, which features a stellar cast, is about a Dublin family embroiled in gangland war.

The synopsis for the latest episode reads: “The chaos created by Bren reaches its peak and the Kinsellas are driven to mayhem, while Michael and Viking both suffer heartbreak, and Frank seeks a change.”

The episode ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, which saw a woman get run over.

Fans rushed to Twitter to react to the shocking ending, and many think the victim is Anna (played by Hannah Adeogun).

OMG!! Was that Michael's daughter Anna that was lying on the road at the end!?? 😲😲😲 #rtekin — Celeste Cannon 🍁🍂🧡🍂🍁 (@CelesteMcCreesh) April 30, 2023

Does anyone else think that was Anna who got knocked down? #kin — Kelly Fincham 🦉 (@kellyfincham) April 30, 2023

can anyone go back and rewind to see if the girl that got hit was anna?? mikey did say “he can’t lose another one” and then the writers did that.. — ash 🥑 | KIN ERA (@coxdilf) April 30, 2023

Not sure if I’m more shocked over anna or molly the pharmacist 🫣😂 #Kin — Leαnne Cullen (@LeanneDuffy_) April 30, 2023

The cast of Kin includes Claire Dunne (Amanda Kinsella), Charlie Cox (Michael), Aidan Gillen (Frank), Maria Doyle-Kennedy (Birdy), Emmett J Scanlan (Jimmy), Francis Magee (Bren), Yasmin Seky (Nikita), and Sam Keeley (Viking).

Catch the season two finale of Kin this Sunday at 9.30pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.