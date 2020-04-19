RTE are marking the 10th anniversary of Gerry Ryan’s death with a special documentary this month

It's been 10 years since the much-loved broadcaster passed away

RTE are marking the 10th anniversary of Gerry Ryan’s death with a...

RTE are marking Gerry Ryan’s 10th anniversary of his death with a special documentary this month.

The highly-anticipated hour-long show will air on April 26th.

The documentary will include Gerry’s close friends talking about their loss, and will share fond memories of the legendary broadcaster. However, it is believed Gerry’s own family will not be contributing to the special.

However his wife Maura, and children Bonnie, Lottie, Rex, Babs and Elliot gave RTE “their blessing” to go ahead with the episode.

RTE said of the documentary that it is “giving a unique insight into Gerry Ryan’s life, 10 years since his sudden passing at the age of 53. Featuring archive footage and contributions from those close to him.”

Gerry’s daughter Lottie recently told RSVP magazine that she was happy for the documentary to be aired.

“They have been working on it for ages. From the get go, it was so well proposed and put to us. We are delighted and I think he would love it,” she told the publication.

“Loads of his mates are doing it, Dave Fanning is doing it and Joe Duffy is doing it, I am actually really looking forward to watching it.

“It will be great for us to have as memorabilia and it is a nice legacy project.”

On episode 40 of the Gosscast, we talk Matt Damon’s Irish isolation, celeb breakups and hookups, plus the latest Maura Higgins & Curtis Pritchard drama

Remember, for bonus episodes of the Gosscast with one on one interviews, sign up to our Patreon here: Become a Patron!

Listen to the Gosscast on: