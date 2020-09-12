RTÉ announce Maura Derrane’s ‘replacement’ – after she decides to ‘take a step back’ from Today show

The programme will be back on air next week

Sinéad Kennedy has landed a role on RTÉ’s Today show, as Maura Derrane has decided to “take a step back” from the programme.

When the daytime show returns on September 21, Sinéad will present alongside Dáithí O Sé on Mondays and Tuesdays in Maura’s absence.

In a statement, the 36-year-old said: “I’m so excited to be joining Today. Maura, Dáithí and the whole team have been so welcoming and I just can’t wait to get started now.”

“The show is so well-loved and I hope that I can bring something extra this season.”

Dáithí said: “We’re really delighted to have Sinéad on board with us. I think she’s made for the show. It’s season nine and it’s a good time to shake things up.”

Meanwhile, Maura commented: “After I decided to take a step back this year, I’m thrilled that Sinéad is joining us. She is perfect for the show. It will add another dimension to Today as we head into season nine.”

“We are looking forward to bringing our loyal audience a great mix of entertainment, lots of beauty tips and wellbeing as well as our usual mix of fun again this year.”

RTÉ have also announced that the show will have a new daily 50/50 quiz for viewers to win prizes.

Gaff Goddess Laura de Barra will also front a new Home Hacks slot.

Executive producer Janet Frawley said: “We are so delighted to be going into our ninth season. Over the years The Today Show, coming from Cork city centre,has grown into an eclectic nimble show.”

“On air, we’ve been with our viewers through some very eventful times like ‘Beast from the East’ in 2018 and now the global pandemic we are living with.”

“We are part of our viewers daily established routines in the afternoon. With well over 1000 episodes under our belts we are a safe and happy space in the afternoon and on form to have another great season.”

The Today show returns on Monday, September 21 at 3.30pm on RTÉ One.

