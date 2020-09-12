Panto queen Twink turns heads in local SuperValu by shopping with exotic bird on her shoulder

This is so random!

Panto queen Twink turns heads in local SuperValu by shopping with exotic...

Twink turned heads in her local SuperValu this week, by shopping with an exotic bird on her shoulder.

Earlier this week, Twitter user Alan Mulvey claimed he saw the panto queen browsing the baked goods with a “live parrot” on her shoulder.

He tweeted: “Just bumped into Twink in SuperValu. High end visor on and a live parrot on her shoulder as she browsed the baked goods.”

The tweet was widely shared online, but many assumed his statement was just a joke.

Just bumped into Twink in SuperValu. High end visor on and a live parrot on her shoulder as she browsed the baked goods. — Alan Mulvey (@al70) September 10, 2020

However, the Irish Sun has since confirmed that the 69-year-old did visit her local SuperValu in Knocklyon with her beloved cockatoo, Timberlake, this week.

A staff member told the newspaper: “In fairness, the parrot is very friendly. It never leaves her shoulder. It’s not often she comes in with the parrot but every now and again we might get a visit.”

“We do have an animal policy, but sometimes staff will leave her to her own devices as she might only be getting a few bits or just going over to the service desk.

“The parrot and her never do a full trolley together,” they added.

