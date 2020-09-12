Autopsy report reveals new details about Naya Rivera’s final moments

The actress died back in July after drowning in a lake

An autopsy report has revealed new details about Naya Rivera’s final moments.

The actress was enjoying a boating trip with her four-year-old son Josey on July 8, when she accidentally drowned in Lake Piru, Southern California.

Two months after her body was found, an investigative and autopsy report of the incident was released on Friday.

According to the report, which was obtained by E! News, Naya and her son jumped into the lake “after counting to three”.

The report states, “Shortly after they jumped in the water, the decedent told Josey to get back on the boat. She helped him onto the boat and he then heard the decedent yell ‘help’ and she put her arm in the air. She then disappeared into the water.”

The report revealed that Naya had previous problems with vertigo, had a recent sinus infection, and had a small amount of prescribed amphetamines in her system.

Toxicology tests also showed she had therapeutic amounts of the anti-anxiety drug diazepam, as well as phentermine in her system.

The autopsy also noted that three cans of White Claw hard seltzer were found on her rented pontoon boat, and that she had a blood alcohol level of .016%.

The report states: “Based on the autopsy findings, known circumstances surrounding the death, and absence of anatomic or toxicological explanation for the death, as currently understood, the cause of death is drowning, and the manner of death is accident.”

The 33-year-old was declared missing on July 8, after her son was found sleeping on their rented pontoon boat in the middle of Lake Piru.

Five days later, Naya’s body was found – leaving her family, friends and fans devastated.

The Glee star was laid to rest in a private funeral attended by her family at Forest Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in the Hollywood Hills on July 24.

