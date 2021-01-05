Roz Purcell receives praise for sharing unedited photos on social media

The former Miss Universe Ireland was branded an "inspiration"

Roz Purcell has received praise for sharing unedited photos on social media.

The Tipperary native has often been praised for her candid posts about mental health and body positivity, reminding her followers that not everything is how it appears to be on social media.

The 30-year-old was branded an “inspiration” by her followers after her latest candid post, where she shared the “reality” of getting the perfect snap.

The Irish influencer wrote: “Ah sure look we all know by now it’s all smokes and mirrors. Behind every photo you see is about 50 in between shots, a patient friend 🤣 & a filter.”

“Also a picture does not say thousands words you’ve no idea if that person is actually having the time of their life or not, good or bad day.

“If we go into 2021 taking this place with a pinch of salt it’ll surely help while we’re stuck inside scrolling ☺️”, Roz added.

Many fans flooded the comment section with words of praise for the former model, thanking her for her honesty.

One user wrote: “These posts are so amazing @rozannapurcell and I love that you have the courage and honestly to share them and make everyone feel normal 🥰keep up the great work.”

The news comes after the former Miss Universe Ireland shared a hilarious snap of her Christmas Day reality.

Alongside a series of photos from the festive season, the cookbook author shared a snap of her lying on the floor with her trousers unbottoned.

One follower commented: “You have no idea how much I relate to the last pic rn 🐷 all of the potatoes & zero regrets 🤤”.