Roz Purcell opens up about ‘really bad’ few days – as she gets candid about social media

Roz Purcell has opened up about having “really bad” few days, as she got candid about social media.

The former model took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, where she told her followers to take social media “with a pinch of salt”, explaining that not everything online is what it seems.

“A couple of weeks ago, I was having a really bad few days, I was going through something that only a few people knew about,” Roz explained.

She added: “Looking at my social media, you wouldn’t have known at all.”

Roz admitted that she can sometimes come away from social media “feeling a bit sh*t” after comparing herself to “edited realities”.

“I have a platform, and I share images that Zac’s probably taken hundreds of. I am good at editing and making everything look vibrant, but that’s not a true representation of that day.

“Just to put things into perspective, that’s one photo you’ve seen of someone’s one day that they’ve chosen out of so many. Then they’re edited and there is no context at all behind it.

“Basically what I’m saying is: Don’t feel sh*t because you see something online that looks amazing, because it probably wasn’t.”

The brunette beauty also shared some photos to her Instagram feed, showing the photo she edited and posted versus other photos from that same day that didn’t make the cut.

She wrote: “Just a reminder not to compare your reality to someone else {or my} edited one. You see 1 image of someone’s day: 1 angle, 1 photo out of loads of options that’s then usually edited & is not a true representation of someone’s life or even just that day.

“It’s human nature to pick the best photo & a good front or maybe that’s in some way been thought through society’s idea of what’s considering more worthy?”

“So here’s a reminder from me: I know a photo doesn’t represent how someone is feeling/ looking or living because I’ve posted happy lovely pictures from shit days, awful experiences that weren’t what the picture told .

“It’s all a highlighted reality that’s then edited,” she explained.

“It’s important (even for me sometimes) to step back and remember that that 1 pic or video we see is not the full picture & some of us take it really seriously on here so don’t compare your reality to someone else’s or my edited one. 🙌🏻”