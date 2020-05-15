Roz Purcell praised for sharing candid post about dealing with breakouts and hair loss

Roz Purcell has been praised for sharing a candid post about dealing with breakouts and hair loss.

The 29-year-old regularly promotes body positivity on social media, and her latest post is seriously inspiring.

Posting a close up photo of the spots on her face, and the bald patch on the back of her head, Roz wrote: “Quarantine skin & hair ✨Not exactly glowing but adjusting 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻.”

“Most days I’m looking forward to the new normal and adjusting pretty well, focusing on all the good news and being grateful everyone I love is well. But I’d be lying if I said it was everyday…”

“I feel silly even saying this cause I should be fine, all I’m doing is staying at home but I didn’t realise how much of a people person I really am, I love the hike life events, I think my favourite part about training in the gym is actually just the chats and community,” she continued.

“I miss hanging out with my sister and being able to pop into my friends, see my family and my new nephew. Even though I know how lucky I am to be able to be safe at home, still work from home, I feel even worse for feeling bad- if you get me?”

“There are days I don’t want to train, I do absolutely ***k all and feel so shit and unproductive. I stress myself out about not being productive like everyone else online and …you get it,” Roz explained.

“I’m definitely someone who sees physical side effects of being low and anxious. I lost all my eyelashes last year from stress and hoping this little patch will start spitting some hair soon.”

“Anyway I try to always stay very upbeat on here but just incase you’re wondering, I do feel unmotivated, lonely and then guilty about feeling that way at least 2-3 days a week and I’m still trying to adjust,” she added.

After sharing the post, Roz was praised for being so open and honest.

One follower commented, “Thanks for keeping it so real ❤️,” and another wrote, “Big love Roz. Love your honesty here 😍.”

