Stacey Solomon shares sweet video of her son Rex’s first steps

Stacey Solomon has shared a sweet video of her son Rex’s first steps.

The 30-year-old, who shares Rex with her boyfriend Joe Swash, took to Instagram to share the milestone moment.

Stacey filmed Rex dancing to Reach by S Club 7, when he took his first step on his own.

“Disco pickle,” she wrote on the post.

“I think we may have had a first step,” she added, alongside crying emojis.

Off-camera, Rex’s excited father Joe can be heard shouting for joy.

“Yeah, step!” he exclaimed.

The young tot appeared shy and proceeded to drop to his knees and put his head on the floor.

The Loose Women panellist has been isolating with the former Eastenders star and Rex, as well as her other sons Zachary and Leighton.

Rumours were rife recently that Stacey and Joe had split, after she revealed she was taking some time away from social media due to “personal reasons”.

However, Stacey reassured her fans that the pair were stronger than ever – when she admitted she “wants to marry” her beau.

