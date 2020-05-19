Rosie Connolly shares sweet throwback snaps to mark second wedding anniversary

The couple have two children together

Rosie Connolly has shared some sweet throwback photos to mark her second wedding anniversary.

The 30-year-old married her husband Paul Quinn two years ago today at Carton House in Co. Kildare.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Rosie shared three gorgeous photos from their big day with her 329k followers.

“2 years 💫 19.05.18,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram 2 years 💫 19.05.18 A post shared by Rosie Connolly Quinn (@rosieconxxx) on May 19, 2020 at 1:23am PDT

In one photo, the happy couple can be seen with their eldest child, Harry.

Friends and fans were quick to take to the comment section to congratulate the fashion blogger.

“Congratulations guys. You two make such a gorgeous couple ❤️❤️❤️,” one follower penned.

“Stopp!!!! Where does the time go.. Happy Anniversary 💕🍾💕,” another added.

“Happy Anniversary! What a magical day it was 😭💕 Love you both xx,” fellow Irish influencer Terrie McEvoy wrote.

Rosie is celebrating her second anniversary after she admitted to having a tough few days last week.

The blonde beauty thanked her followers for their support, after she admitted her postnatal depression had hit her “like a tonne of bricks”.

