Rosanna Davison shares stunning naked pregnancy snap as she reaches due date month

Rosanna Davison has shared a stunning naked pregnancy snap as she reaches her due date month.

The former Miss Ireland and her husband Wes Quirke are expecting identical twins this month, after welcoming their first child Sophia last year via surrogacy.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday to mark the milestone in her pregnancy, Rosanna posted a gorgeous photo showing off her baby bump.

She wrote: “The miracle of new life ✨ Due date month is finally here… 💙💙”.

Rosanna celebrated her baby shower last month, taking to Zoom for the virtual event.

After announcing her pregnancy in July, Rosanna described the twins as a “miracle” after previously suffering 14 miscarriages.

She wrote: “I was told that I would probably never be able to carry my own baby due to a suspected immune system dysfunction, which numerous different medical treatments failed to rectify. So for this to just happen naturally, and to have twins too by complete chance, is an absolute dream come true for us

“Fertility miracles may take some time, but they really can happen in the most unexpected and magical ways. As always, sending so much love to those of you still on your baby journey. Never give up hope,” she added.