Rosanna Davison enjoys virtual baby shower ahead of her ‘miracle’ twins arrival

The former Miss World is due next month

Rosanna Davison has enjoyed a virtual baby shower ahead of her “miracle” twins arrival.

The model mum and her husband Wes Quirke are expecting identical twin boys next month, and celebrated the new addition’s upcoming arrival via Zoom call due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

The former Miss World took to Instagram to share photos from the event on Saturday, showing off her growing bump in a stunning grey dress paired with a purple cardigan.

Rosanna wrote: “Ditched the usual 7pm jammies & spruced myself up last night for my virtual baby shower organised by some very thoughtful friends 💜💜💜 It felt like a Saturday night out… on the sofa! 😆”

Rosanna previously admitted she was worried her family won’t be able to meet her “miracle twins” due to the restrictions.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Rosanna said: “I’m just really hoping things improve soon and the whole family can meet our babies after they’re born.”

“Meeting my two new sons is what I’m most excited for, and all of those gorgeous newborn snuggles,” she added.

“It’s hard to know what to expect from Christmas this year, but we’ll have the best gift of all at home with us.”

Rosanna and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed their first child Sophia last year, opting for the surrogacy route following previous pregnancy difficulties.

After announcing her pregnancy in July, Rosanna described the twins as a “miracle”.

She wrote: “I was told that I would probably never be able to carry my own baby due to a suspected immune system dysfunction, which numerous different medical treatments failed to rectify. So for this to just happen naturally, and to have twins too by complete chance, is an absolute dream come true for us

“Fertility miracles may take some time, but they really can happen in the most unexpected and magical ways. As always, sending so much love to those of you still on your baby journey. Never give up hope,” she added.