Rosanna Davison marks important milestone with daughter Sophia – ahead of her miracle twins arrival

The former Miss Universe welcomed her daughter via gestational surrogate last year

Rosanna Davison has shared her delight as her 10-month-old daughter Sophia took “baby steps”.

The model mum welcomed her first child via surrogacy last year, and fast approaching her due date to welcome her “miracle twins”.

Marking Sophia’s milestone steps, Rosanna shared a photo of her husband Wes Quirke with the tot to Instagram along with the caption: “Baby steps 👣💕 #tenmonthsold”.

Taking to the comment section, Rosanna admitted her daughter was “so keen” to get going – labelling the tot “Little miss independent”.

Rosanna and Wes decided to go down the surrogacy route, after the model suffered 14 miscarriages over the course of a few years.

The former Miss World recently shared photos of her baby sons’ space-themed nursery on Instagram, as their due date edges closer.

Rosanna captioned the post: “The nursery for our twin boys is pretty much ready and we had a bit of fun with the outer space theme! .”

The model mum delighted her followers back in July, when she announced that she’s expecting identical twin boys.

Rosanna wrote on Instagram at the time: “We have some news! @Wesquirke and I are beyond overjoyed to announce that we’re expecting identical twin boys this November.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to complete our family and for our daughter Sophia to have two siblings so close in age to her.”

“As I’ve spoken openly about this year, we struggled with fourteen pregnancy losses over the past few years and a challenging fertility journey before finally welcoming Sophia last November by gestational surrogate,” she continued.

“I was told that I would probably never be able to carry my own baby due to a suspected immune system dysfunction, which numerous different medical treatments failed to rectify. So for this to just happen naturally, and to have twins too by complete chance, is an absolute dream come true for us ”

“My doctor can’t offer a medical explanation for why I have been able to sustain this pregnancy and it will probably always remain one of life’s mysteries,” Rosanna wrote.

“However, we found out I was pregnant after the first month of lockdown when I was far more physically relaxed than I’ve been in years and enjoying the slow pace of family life at home, despite the anxiety and sadness in the outside world.”

“So perhaps that time out from the stress of busy everyday life made all the difference. We still can’t quite believe it ourselves and it’s taken a long time to properly process it and feel ready to share the news. As if 2020 hasn’t already been packed with enough surprises!”

“Fertility miracles may take some time, but they really can happen in the most unexpected and magical ways. As always, sending so much love to those of you still on your baby journey. Never give up hope,” she added.