Rosanna Davison admits she ‘can’t wait’ to meet twins – as she poses in stunning maternity dress

The model mum is due next month

Rosanna Davison admits she ‘can’t wait’ to meet twins – as...

Rosanna Davison has admitted she “can’t wait” to meet her twins, as she posed in a stunning maternity dress.

The model mum and her husband Wes Quirke are expecting identical twin boys next month, after welcoming their first child Sophia last year via surrogacy.

As her due date approaches, the former Miss World showed off her growing bump, wearing a gorgeous white dress from Beauty And The Bump Maternity.

“I can’t wait to finally meet you,” she wrote, as she looked down after her bump.

Rosanna celebrated her baby shower over the weekend, taking to Zoom for the virtual event.

The blonde beauty took to Instagram to share photos from the event on Saturday, showing off her growing bump in a stunning grey dress paired with a purple cardigan.

Rosanna wrote: “Ditched the usual 7pm jammies & spruced myself up last night for my virtual baby shower organised by some very thoughtful friends It felt like a Saturday night out… on the sofa! ”