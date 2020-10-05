Rosanna Davison admits pregnancy workouts make her feel ‘energised and strong’

The model mum revealed she's been training three times a week

Rosanna Davison has admitted that doing pregnancy workouts make her feel “energised and strong”.

The 36-year-old is expecting miracle twins in November, after welcoming her first child Sophia via gestational surrogate last year.

The model mum, who recently revealed she had been training three times a week, got candid about exercising while pregnant in her latest Instagram post.

She wrote: “I’m grateful to be still feeling strong at this stage of my #twinpregnancy, and since my doctor has continued to encourage me to exercise, I’ve been really enjoying my 3 sessions a week with @jessicakav @informfitnesspt 🙌🏼”

“I’ve been going to @jessicakav for 3 years and our sessions have changed quite a lot in that time as I’ve worked on getting stronger.

“As I’ve got further into the pregnancy, we’ve been focusing most prenatal sessions on a combination of lower body and upper body super sets.

“This training split does not completely exhaust one muscle group, leaving plenty of energy for the rest of the day! 💪🏼”

Rosanna added: “The most important thing when exercising through pregnancy is to listen to your body, so the intensity of each session has been based on my energy levels.

“Pregnancy workouts should leave you feeling energised and strong, and ultimately support both delivery and postpartum recovery 🤗❤️”

Rosanna recently revealed that she had started packing her hospital bag, and she and her husband Wes Quirke prepare to meet their families two new additions.