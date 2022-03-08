Ronan Keating shares sweet tribute to ‘incredible’ wife Storm on International Women’s Day

Ronan Keating has shared a sweet tribute to his “incredible” wife Storm on International Women’s Day.

The Boyzone star took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share a photo of Storm with their two children – Cooper and Coco.

He wrote: “I am lucky to have loads of incredible women in my life. My Sister, my daughters, my mum in law, my sisters in law, my co hosts on radio and tv, but in the words of Robbie Williams ‘She’s the one’.”

“I could list her incredible attributes but I would run out of space. You bloody superstar Stormy. You are incredible. Love the bones of ya #happyinternationalwomendays,” Ronan added.

The singer married the Australian designer back in 2015, and they went on to welcome two children together.

Ronan also shares three children with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly – Jack, Missy, and Ali.

