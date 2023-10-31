Ronan Keating opens up about Boyzone’s ‘dramatic plane crash’

Ronan Keating has opened up about Boyzone’s “dramatic plane crash”.

The fivesome – managed by Louis Walsh, consisted of Ronan, Keith Duffy, Stephen Gately, Mikey Graham and Shane Lynch.

The Irish boyband were active between 1993 to 2000, and reformed in 2007 until 2019.

Speaking on Magic FM, Ronan shared an anecdote about when he and the boys were involved in a “plane crash”.

The dad-of-five said: “We were in Australia doing a promotional tour. We took a plane to a place called Broken Hill, in the middle of Australia.”

“One of the engines failed on the plane and we had to make an emergency landing in the outback.”

“It was totally fine, it wasn’t like ‘we’re going down!’ or anything. These plans can fly with one engine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magic Radio 🔊 (@magicfm)

“Landed in the middle of nowhere – literally kangaroos jumping around in the middle of nowhere,” Ronan continued. “It’s about four in the morning and we’re waiting for another plane to come in to pick us up.”

“In the meantime, Louis Walsh gets wind that one of the planes, one of the engines had, you know, and he goes straight to the press and he tells the press, ‘Boys in dramatic plane crash!'”

“We hadn’t had time to tell our parents that this had happened. We were fine, we didn’t think anything of it.”

“My mother was up the wall, she thought ‘Oh my son!’ Everything all kicking off big time, where you had to get on the phones and tell them everything’s grand.”