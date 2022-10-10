Ronan Keating and Keith Duffy lead the tributes to Stephen Gately on the 13th anniversary of his death

Ronan Keating and Keith Duffy have lead the tributes to Stephen Gately on the 13th anniversary of his death.

The Boyzone star died unexpectedly on October 10, 2009 at his holiday home in Majorca at the age of 33.

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning to share snaps of him and his former bandmate, Ronan wrote: “13 years and doesn’t get any easier because I know how much living ya had in ya. Miss ya dude. A heavy heart.”

Keith also took to Instagram this morning to remember his late pal, writing: “13 years my guardian Angel !”

“I’ll never meet another living soul who loved me as unconditionally and honestly as my buddy Steo !”

“Miss you every single day I had your brothers family with me for a Special moment last night ❤️ keep an eye on me brother ❤️”

Stephen died died from natural causes and suffered acute pulmonary oedema – caused by an undiagnosed heart condition.