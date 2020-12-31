The couple welcomed their daughter in March last year

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm celebrate huge milestone for baby Coco

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm have celebrated a huge milestone for their baby Coco.

The couple welcomed their second child together in March last year, with the 9-month-old taking her first steps this week.

Sharing a sweet video of Coco walking to Instagram on Wednesday, Storm wrote: “Someone decided it was time – just turned 9 months old.”

“There’s nothing stopping this little lady – the determination of a bull 😂,” the proud mother added.

The couple spent Christmas with their son Cooper, and Ronan’s children Jack and Missy who he shares with ex wife Yvonne Connolly.

The former couple also share a daughter named Ali, who was absent from the family’s festive family photo.

