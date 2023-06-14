Rob Kearney shares sweet tribute to brother Dave after Portugal wedding

Rob Kearney has shared a sweet tribute to his brother Dave after his Portugal wedding.

The 33-year-old married his longtime love Becca Mehigan in Quinta do Lago over the weekend.

His brother Rob, who is four years his senior, attended the lavish event with his pregnant wife Jess Redden.

On Tuesday, Rob took to Instagram to share some snaps from Dave and Becca’s wedding.

The rugby player sweetly wrote: “The last to leave the nest and he couldn’t have picked a better bird 😜.”

“The best weekend filled with laugh after laugh!! Thanks for the memories @dave.kearney @beccamehigan.”

Just days prior to Rob’s Instagram post, Jess shared a tribute of her own, writing: “A day full of love, warmth and family – one of the most special days for my brother in law and my new sister who I admire and cherish so much 🤍🤍.”

Dave and Becca legally wed at the Civil Registry Office in Dublin last month, before they tied the knot in front of family and friends on Friday, June 9, in Portugal.

Becca, who works as a yoga teacher, stunned in a figure-hugging strapless wedding gown, while Dave looked dapper in a beige suit and white shirt.

The couple went public with their romance in April 2019, when they attended the Leinster Rugby awards together.

The sports star popped the question to Becca in January 2022.

It’s been a busy few weeks of weddings for the Irish rugby team, as Conor Murray married his longterm love Joanna Cooper in the Algarve on June 5.

Joey Carbery also wed his beau Robyn Flanagan in Marbella, Spain, on June 1.

Meanwhile, Garry Ringrose married his longtime love Ellen Beirne at Virginia Park Lodge in Co.Cavan on June 8.

